Shannen Doherty's doctor became a close friend. He was by her side the day she passed away.

On Saturday, July 13, Shannen Doherty, 53, passed away after a long fight with stage 4 breast cancer.

Now, her oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, is sharing details of her final moments, surrounded by the people she loved as she took her last breath.

Dr. Piro was not only a trusted figure throughout Doherty's breast cancer journey, treating her at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, but he also became a close friend to her over the years.

Watch: Shannen Doherty opens up about her breast cancer battle.



Video via ET.

"We both immediately got each other," Dr. Piro told People. "Sometimes that just happens. The vibe is right and you understand each other and you understand what the thoughts mean as if you had known each other for years before that meeting.

"That's what it was like for us when we first met, and it was that way all the way until the very last."

Doherty had previously spoken about going to great lengths to curate the perfect medical crew to help her manage the disease, which she called her "dream team". So, Dr. Piro was there when it mattered most.

Dr Piro and Shannen became close friends. Image: Getty