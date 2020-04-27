"I'm still troubled by it." The bushfire tragedy that broke Shane Fitzsimmons.

It was the photo that many Australians won’t ever forget.
NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons pinning a posthumous bravery award on the tiny RFS uniform worn by 19-month-old Harvey Keaton at the funeral of his dad Geoffrey Keaton on January 2.
Harvey’s dad Geoffrey was one of the two firefighters killed in December while fighting fires south of Sydney. With his dummy in his mouth the 19-month-old wore NSW Rural Fire Service uniform just like his dad used too, and was awarded the Fire Commissioner’s Commendations for Bravery and Service on his behalf. Today was Geoffrey Keaton’s funeral, in a few days the 19-month old daughter of his mate Andrew will also farewell her dad. RIP heroes, we will never forget your sacrifice ❤️ Image via AAP #ausfires
As the world welcomed in the new year, the family of volunteer firefighters Keaton and Andrew O’Dwyer faced life without them, after the men were killed when their truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton, NSW.
As he pinned the medal on Harvey – and the same on 19-month-old Charlotte O’Dwyer just days later – how did Fitzsimmons keep it together?
“I didn’t,” he insisted. “I didn’t.”
