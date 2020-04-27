"I'm still troubled by it." The bushfire tragedy that broke Shane Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons told Wilkinson the praise was "overwhelming".

"It's absolutely been lovely, but it is quite overwhelming. I find it very humbling, because at the end of the day, I was just part of a really big jigsaw puzzle," he explained.

Fitzsimmons said he did not believe the 2019/20 fire season was the "new norm", but it could be "the new extreme".

"I don't know if we can say we won't see a summer like we've just seen. This might be the new extreme we've got to start coming to grips with, but I think it's a false call to suggest it's the new norm, because there is so much seasonality that occurs to our weather patterns at any given time. This was unprecedented.

"A lot of people hated me using the word unprecedented this fire season, but the reality was it was unprecedented. When you've got the number of fires, when you've got the area burned at 5.5 million hectares, when you've got a season that started in winter, I'm sorry, it hasn't happened before, so if unprecedented isn't the word what is it?"

That word - unprecedented - is one we've heard more than ever before in 2020.

First, in response to the fires, and now the coronavirus pandemic.

From May 1, Fitzsimmons will take on the role of State Emergency Recovery Controller for Resilience NSW.