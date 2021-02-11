Accused rapist Shane was on his way to a Melbourne court when two masked gunmen pulled up.

Warning: The following deals with sexual assault, which may be triggering for some readers.

On the morning of June 4, 2003, news helicopters circled over the Melbourne suburb of Reservoir, cameras trained on a particular Howard St home. Single story, white weatherboard with a terracotta-tile roof.

A sedan was parked in the driveway. Behind it, lay the body of a man, splayed and bloodied.

Watch: Mamamia's True Crime Conversations explores some of Australia's most notorious cases, with the people who know the most about them.



Video via Mamamia.

Paul Fuller was among the camera operators hovering above. For him, there remains something indelible about the scene that day.

"I know the events that had lead to this moment with this guy, and it had these very strange, exotic and slightly macabre elements to it," Fuller told podcast The Trial of a Vampire. "But there was something kind of dreamlike about the moment as we orbited around, because it was almost likely something that someone would have written for a drama... It didn't feel quite real."

The man laying dead in that driveway was Shane Chartres-Abbott, a man who was due in court on rape charges. Courtesy of tabloid headlines, many knew him by another name: 'the vampire gigolo'.

The 'vampire gigolo'.

It happened at Hotel Saville in Room 307.

On the evening of August 16, 2002, Shane had been summoned to the South Yarra hotel by a 30-year-old woman named Penny*.

He was a sex worker and specialised in BDSM; an umbrella term for erotic encounters involving bondage, discipline and/or sadomasochism. Though the label covers a variety of diverse kinks, they all have one thing in common: a foundation in trust and communication.