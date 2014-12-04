WARNING: This post deals with child abuse and shaken baby. it may be distressing for some readers.



There is a two-year old boy out there who needs round-the -clock care.

He has the mental age of a three-month old baby and cannot sit up unaided.

Damage to his eyes means that he can only make out light and dark.

He has no hopes of a normal life. None at all.

But he wasn’t born this way. Up until the age of 11 weeks he was a normal healthy baby boy. He had given his first smile and could hold up his head. He had begun to coo and laugh.

But this little boy will laugh no more.

He is damaged beyond repair and all because his mother attacked him, and shook him until his eyes bled.

His own mother destroyed his life.

But some form of justice has now been served, with his mother, 27-year-old Renata Sode, jailed for three years.

The case in the UK shocked many with the mother’s violence towards a newborn baby, but it also reflected once again how crucial it is that new mothers get support when they felt overwhelmed.

The court heard that Renata Sode was struggling to cope with two children on her own. Her husband worked long hours and she had not just her 11-week-old baby but a toddler as well. She was from Lithuania and had no family in the UK.

Texts sent to her husband in the days before the attack showed that she was getting increasingly angry and frustrated with the two children and was struggling to cope.

At one point she begged her husband Mindaugas Sodys to come home from work where he was a car sprayer reports ITV.

She sent him an SMS which read “I’m going to smash [the toddler] in to pieces, she pisses me off’.”

And then another ”They’ve pissed me off, they’ve both gone crazy, I’m going to throw [the baby] into a wall soon.”

And so she shook her three-month old son.

She attacked him and shook him so hard he had a bleeding brain, eyes and also bruising on his torso.

She shook him until there was little brain activity left inside his tiny delicate skull.

Renata then waited for her husband to come home and he tried to perform CPR to revive his infant son.