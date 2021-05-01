fashion

Let us introduce you to the shirt-jacket hybrid you'll want to own right now.

When the weather is in this strange, transitional period between summer and winter (otherwise known as autumn), it's hard to know what to wear.

We can't delve straight into our favourite coats and puffer jackets just yet, but it's also too cold to keep our arms bare. So, that's where transeasonal pieces come in handy.

The term transeasonal suggests clothing that you can wear in between the two extremes: hot and cold weather. So when it's not quite either, you can reach for these pieces.

This year, there are a few popular transeasonal pieces including the much-loved trench coat, oversized blazers, and now, the "shacket".

Watch: Meet MPlus. Post continues after video.


Video via Mamamia.

Thicker than your average shirt but thinner than your winter coat, a shacket is the perfect outer layer for autumn. 

They come in a range of materials like denim, wool, corduroy and canvas, and a variety of colours and checkered prints.

Earlier this year, the shacket became popular in the UK and Europe during their cooler months. So thankfully, there is plenty of style inspo for us to channel.

Here's a bunch of ways fashionable women have been wearing the shacket.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Why Simone Biles Quit

Mamamia Out Loud

The Suspicious Theory Behind The Bachelor’s New Villain

The Spill

The Fragrance Leigh Wrote A Full-Page Love Letter About

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to wear a shacket.

They are casual enough to chuck on top of activewear, but also dressy enough to be worn to the office or on a night out. Plus, you can belt it in at the waist to give yourself some more shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if that's convinced you that you need to get your hands on one, here are five you can shop now.

Kmart Teddy Shacket, $35.

Image: Kmart. Cotton On Curve Shacket, $69.99.

Image: Cotton On. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Zara Corduroy Overshirt, $69.95.

Image: Zara. 

Sportsgirl PU Shacket, $89.95.

Image: Sportsgirl. 

Forever New April Curve Check Shacket, $139.99.

Image: Forever New. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Which shacket is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature Image: Instagram/@nonnaloppoly/@deshi_k

 Want a cheeky $50? Tell us what you think 

MMSurvey
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships