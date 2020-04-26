It might be the way your partner stirs the pot. Not figuratively, how they literally stir a wooden spoon around a big bowl of bolognese that’s about to be served up for dinner. Slowly. Lovingly.

Ooft.

One minute you’re chopping veggies and the next you’re watching them stir that pot like is it hot in here? Why am I so flustered?

Okay. Maybe that’s just us.

We asked Mamamia readers to share the things their significant others do that are unexpectedly sexy. You know, the can’t-put-your-finger-on-it kinda sexy. Here’s what they revealed.

“When he’s reading a book (not a magazine or Kindle but a real book). And giving the dog a bath.” – Georgie.

“So the other morning I woke up with period pain and my boyfriend went downstairs and got me a hot water bottle and Panadol and it was honestly the hottest thing.” – Clare.

“Cooking. And not measured cooking. Chaotic cooking. Also, hanging anything in the house.” – Carmarlena.

“When you find them chatting to your mum or dad without you there and you look at them from afar and it’s just the cutest scene to spy on.” – Eleanor.

“When she brings my coffee in bed on the weekend.” – Alana.

“Talking with authority during work calls when it’s not his natural tone. Hello hot man.” – Charlotte.

“Getting up to the baby in the night.” – Cassie.

“When he takes his shirt off head first. Like kind of pulls it over with two hands from the backside of the collar.” – Gemma.