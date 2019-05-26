"I'm 18 and am sexually harassed on my commute everyday. It's not flattering, it's scary."

I’m an 18-year-old woman. I’m studying teaching in hopes to be an art teacher in the next few years.

I go to uni three times a week, and regularly visit my boyfriend in the city. Because of this, I spend lots of my time commuting from one place to another and am more often than not among the general public.

I was 15 when I had my first encounter with sexual harassment.

Before attending university, I worked as a ‘checkout chick’ at a supermarket for a few years and as a result, often interacted with people I had never met. Pretty standard, right?

A few weeks into my new exciting job, two men came through my register, aged between 50 and 55. Once I began scanning their items, one of the men said to me, “Typical of my friend to choose the sexiest checkout chick to go to.”

He said it as though he thought it would flatter me. I was 15.

A few weeks later, I was assisting an elderly man with his groceries before we closed for the night. This meant I had to manually open the automatic doors at work to get in and out. While helping him out of the shop, he looked back at me and said, “Wow, I wish I could take you home with me, I’d make you one happy girl.”

This man was old enough to be my grandfather. I struggled to process the sheer filth his comment possessed as I quickly made my way back inside to safety.

Three years on from my first encounter with sexual harassment, I now experience it on a new level everyday on my commute.

It’s no longer snide remarks that make my skin crawl and heart sink.