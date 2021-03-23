'I was 21, in my first year teaching PE when a male teacher cornered me in the staff room.'

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

He wore a green polyester tracksuit every time he did a day’s relief teaching.

The zipped-up jacket stretched across his big belly- the kids at school likened him to the guy in the beer ad who sang ‘Belt your beer back, you’re with your mates’.

I don’t remember his name. I do remember the way he would sidle up behind me and press his body against me. More than once.

I was a 22-year-old PE teacher and I guess he thought I was fair game. I went to the Deputy Principal and complained about this man’s behaviour, only to be told, “You should be flattered!” It was 1981 and I felt sickened by his response.

Flash back a year to 1980.

I’m 21 and in my very first year of teaching, a long way from home, and on the steep learning curve that every newbie teacher has to climb. I’m enjoying the independence of leaving home, and working at a school which forced me to live outside the cosy bubble I had existed in until then.

Many of our students lived in government housing and had very little. Others lived in the big houses on the hill and wanted for nothing. I can’t recall who lived where, and for the most part I got on with the kids, some of whom weren’t much younger than me.

For a few of the young, male teaching staff, some of whom were married, I was fresh meat.

They would visit the small PE Staff room at lunchtime and share ‘banter’ - how I hate that word- with the male PE teachers.