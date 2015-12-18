A colleague once told Kate: “I am going to follow you home, rip your clothes off and rape you."

“I am going to follow you home, rip your clothes off and rape you,” a colleague once told her.

Being a female in construction is a tough job.

Add being subjected to relentless sexual harassment – from touching, derogatory comments and pornographic material – and it is downright unbearable.

Kate Mathews knows this first-hand.

“I am going to follow you home, rip your clothes off and rape you,” a colleague once told her. It was this threat that caused the road construction worker to quit her job at a Melbourne civil engineering company.

Now, Ms Mathews has been awarded more than $1.3 million in damages by the Victorian Supreme Court for the barrage of harassment she endured at work between August 2008 and July 2010.

Her Winslow Constructors colleagues would pretend to perform sex acts on her and call her “useless”, a “bimbo” and “spastic”, News Limited reports.