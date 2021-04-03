'I lost one of my best friends because I wouldn't have sex with her.'

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



It all started with an argument about the man I was dating.

My close friend — who had been one of my best friends during some of the most formative years of my life — was angry with me. Her hazel eyes were blazing with fury and her black hair was sticking to her wet cheeks from crying.

She had always been opinionated over the men that I chose to date and it was no secret to those who knew her that she herself was only into dating women.

She was several years older than me and had taken me under her wing. We would go out dancing together, go out to eat together, do our makeup together, sleep in the same bed together, and life was just one big, intense party.

But something was different on this day. She was particularly passionate about how much she hated the man I had just started dating. She was verging on hysterical.

I was confused. This was obviously about more than just her disapproval over my choices in men.

She started yelling at me from the stairs of the house we shared until she finally said it. The words I now realised she had been holding inside for our entire friendship.

'I love you, Michelle. I’m in love with you! Don’t you get it?' She breathed, exasperated and producing more tears.

I was stunned.

It took minutes to sink in.

All this time my dear friend had been just that — my friend. She had supported me, hung out with me, helped me, and ultimately allowed me to move in with her.

It was in this dramatic moment that I started to understand. I hadn’t taken the hints, and they had been all around me.

During my friend’s meltdown, she said that if I were to be her partner/girlfriend, she would take care of me better than any man ever would — that she would be loyal and faithful to me no matter what.