'Was I sexually assaulted? My female friend says yes, my male friend says no.'

Warning: The following deals with sexual assault and self-harm, which may be triggering for some readers.
It’s tough out there in the dating world. Especially, I argue, when you reach your thirties.
The dating pool is smaller at this age, and we’re all bringing various-sized baggage to the table: heartbreak, ex-spouses, children, mental and physical health struggles or financial woes. However, for the most part, we keep giving it a crack. I always believed life is better spent with someone, and I still do. Even after what happened.
What I didn’t expect when I stepped into the world of online dating was being put in a position where my body — more specifically, my vagina — was used as an object, as if it was unattached to a being that had feelings, a voice, a right.
The guy and I had been messaging for a couple of days. One night, whilst I was out with friends drinking and having fun, he messaged me asking if I wanted to have a wine at his place. Liquid courage (and might I say here, dear reader, I was not drunk — just merry) had me saying yes, why not? I had been online dating for a few months by then, and I hadn't had any issues; just a few men who were not my 'ever after'. So, I felt what I would now deem to be a false sense of security and safety.
We had a glass of wine at his place, listened to music and then we started making out. I advised I don’t have sex so soon, and he said: "That’s fine." However, at some point during our make-out session, he turned me over and put his penis inside my vagina, unrequested and unprotected. I tried to say no, but I froze up. I think, deep down, I didn’t know what would happen if I said no.
Next thing I knew he had shoved his penis in my arse and came inside me. He pulled out, went to the bathroom, and I used this time to leave.
Start and end of story.
She is almost guaranteed to not be the only victim of this cretin.
Unless he is apprehended and prosecuted, he will rape again and I expect also use increasing levels of violence.