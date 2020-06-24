"She didn't put up a fight." The disturbing quotes from real judges during rape trials.

This post discusses sexual assault and harassment, and may be triggering for some readers.

Right now, we're experiencing what can best be described as the second wave of the #MeToo movement.

The movement, which was first started by activist Tarana Burke in late-2017, led thousands of women to share their stories of sexual assault and sexual harassment within multiple industries.

Now, in a new wave of allegations, multiple women have come forward with allegations against several high-profile men in Hollywood, including Chris D'Elia, Justin Bieber, Ansel Elgort, and Danny Masterson.

As the second wave of #MeToo seemingly picks up, the response to the allegations made in recent weeks are raising questions about the intense scrutiny women face when they take their allegations public.

In the cases that have arisen in the past month, the response to the women making these allegations has been largely the same.

In fact, it seems there's an age-old question that tends to come up time and time again in the face of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

If you got sexually assaulted, why didn't you just report it to the police?

Why didn't you report it sooner?

Why are you only bringing this up now?

Whether a case is high profile or not, victims of sexual assault are often incredibly reluctant about coming forward.

While there are countless reasons why are victim may be cautious about coming forward about their assault, one Twitter user has demonstrated just one of those reasons.

In a Twitter thread which has since gone viral, Twitter user @sophiechiaka shared a list of disturbing quotes from judges in court during rape and sexual assault trials.