There are some truly vile pieces of anti-Hillary merchandise being sold in the US.

As the shambolic Republican National Convention (RNC) draws to a close in Ohio, private vendors have been making a killing out the front, spruiking their wares to the Hillary-hating passersby.

If you haven’t been following Donald Trump’s election campaign thus far, the attitude of his supporters is pretty neatly encapsulated by the not-at-all sexist merchandise currently lining the streets of Cleveland.

Take, for example, these t-shirts:

Shirt being sold outside the Trump rally in Buffalo. An entire block of vendors. pic.twitter.com/XFq2d4oL9O — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 18, 2016

Okay, those ones are from an earlier rally in Buffalo, but you get the idea.

If you thought a T-shaped piece of wearable cotton with the words “Hillary sucks but not like Monica” was pretty much as sexist as it gets… just wait until you see what’s written on the back of it.

Back and front of Hillary-Monica t-shirt outside Trump rally. Vendor told me they sell it in size "sexy" too pic.twitter.com/tBgQIzDwXf — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) April 18, 2016

And then there’s this one, which one Instagram user praised for it’s “innovative misogyny”.

It was definitely spotted at the RNC.