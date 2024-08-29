Lindsey wore the same dress to work every week for months. Then her boss told her to stop.

Okay but what is "business casual" actually?

A woman named Lindsey Amore has sparked a serious debate about this on X (formerly Twitter) after sharing a photo of herself in one of her regular work outfits: A v-neck floral dress.

The issue isn't so much the dress itself, but rather that her boss has recently deemed inappropriate for the workplace.

"So my boss told me to 'cover up' now that we have a man in the office (my office was entirely women before this new hire). I have worn this dress once a week since I've started in FEBRUARY. It’s never been a problem. My office code is business casual. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS??"

The post quickly went viral, with more than 2.5 million views, 44k favourites, and 3,000 comments. The top sentiment? "It's adorable, where did you get it?" (A thrifted number from Torrid, for those playing at home).

However, not everyone was in agreement.

The dress in question. Image: X/@ItsSoLinz