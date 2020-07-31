SEX DIARIES: 'I was desperate to sleep with my neighbour. So my mum wing-womaned us into bed.'

Mamamia’s Sex Diaries gives you a pervy glimpse into the sex lives of real women. From one night stands, to threesomes, to kinky role play - these diaries are searingly honest and no topic is off limits. To share your Sex Diary, email [email protected] with ‘Sex Diary’ in the subject line.



An urgent text came through from my mum and I picked up my phone instantly.

"Jake’s taking the bin out, and he's not wearing a shirt!"

A shot of heat ran down my body. Just picturing his chiselled arms, bulging biceps and killer cute smile was enough to get me going.

“I’ll be home IMMEDIATELY,” I joked.

Except I wasn’t really kidding. I would have done anything to get more than neighbourly with the boy next door.

We had been living across the road from Jake and his family since they moved in when I was seven. He was six years older than me so we never played together, but by the end of primary school I’d really begun to notice him. He’d roll into the street on his bike, in his private school boy shirt and tie, hung loosely around his neck.

Unfortunately, my crush was short lived when Jake finished year 12 and went travelling. It wasn’t until years later, when I was 22 and had moved back home after a few years in Sydney, that we crossed paths again.

Jake had his own place by then but would regularly drop in on his mum and dad, his visits were filed with anticipation in our household. My bedroom window faced the street, and gave me a fantastic vantage point for every time his car pulled up.

One Friday night, my mum came rushing into the house screaming, "ANNE’S INVITED US OVER FOR DRINKS! Quick! Get changed. Put on a dress. I said we’d be over in half an hour!"