SEX DIARIES: 'I was dying to sleep with my colleague. Then he invited me to his hotel room.'

I had always fantasised about an office romance.

It would start with some light flirting in the lunchroom, and witty banter by the water cooler.

Before long, after-work drinks would get out of control, and very soon his hand would be on my thigh. Followed by a wet mouth on my lips.

Then we would have crazy hot sex sprawled out on his desk, in the supply closet, on top of the printer and up against the elevator.

But that’s all just fiction, right? The stuff of TV shows and movies.

At least that’s what I thought.

Until it happened to me.

In the very best way possible.

I was on a work trip. Two weeks around Australia, jumping from city to city until it was all just a blur. I could barely remember where I was when all we saw were hotel rooms.

Yet one stuck out.

Because of him.

Oscar was in a different team, a different department, an entirely different role.

But I’d noticed him.

With short dark hair, rough stubble across his jaw, and the kindest eyes I’d ever seen with just a hint of danger, he was exactly my type.

Back in the office, we’d pass each other in corridors, exchanging a cheeky glance.

I’d refill my drink bottle a hundred times a day just on the off chance I’d bump into him. But beyond a few flirty sentences, there wasn’t really a reason for us to talk.

Until the work trip.

Spending every day together – albeit amid the company of 20 other employees – gave us the time to chat.

And the sexual chemistry was palpable.