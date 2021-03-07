"For when you want anything but a quicky". Mamamia reviews 'The Pure Wand' Njoy sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Lacey-Jade, who is a body positive beauty and lifestyle writer living in Australia, reviews 'The Pure Wand' - a stainless steel dildo by Njoy.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The Njoy Pure Wand is heavy gurl. Weighing in at almost 700 grams this toy is eight inches long and features a tapered tip at each end. The Njoy Pure Wand is designed for both G-Spot and prostate stimulation and is for either solo or partner play.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

Opening the Njoy Pure Wand box I was intimidated. It looks lush, it’s great quality but picking it up, it’s weighty and girthy. Plus this is my first stainless steel toy, so I was equal part excited, intrigued and nervous.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

This stainless steel toy can be yours for $245. Is that too much for a sex toy? Absolutely not. When it comes to sex toys, you want the best quality. I mean you’re dropping hundred of dollars on useless diet products every year, treat yourself to something that will actually make yourself feel good.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I wasn’t sure what to expect with this wand, I’m used to glass toys but the shape and weight of the Njoy Pure Wand is unlike any of the penetrative toys in my collection. When I used the wand for the first time I LOVED the weight and the girth of the ends. The magnificent thing about the weight is that it really engages your kegel muscles which just intensifies your orgasms. The Njoy Pure Wand is a god amongst toys.

