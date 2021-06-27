"You can really go to town on yourself." Mamamia reviews 'Lovehoney X ROMP' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Sandy, who is a 29-year-old living in Sydney, reviews the Lovehoney X ROMP Clitoral Suction Stimulator by Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It promises to be ‘sheet-clenching’ fun (infinite respect for copywriters of sex toys). It also says it has a soft silicone head, and is easy to use with only two buttons, ‘+’ and ‘-’.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it.)

It’s cute! I’m a bower bird attracted to pastel things so I love the purple colour. It’s also a lot lighter than I expected which I was hoping didn’t mean it was any less powerful, but good for potential baggage weight restrictions if it’s going on holiday with you.

Image: Lovehoney.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

It’s $49.95, which is pretty standard for toys in this range. Not too expensive but it may be a little steep for some - but really, you can’t put a price on your orgasm.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

The ROMP works in a similar way as other clitoral stimulators - there’s a little head that pulses, designed to be placed over your clit to create a ‘suction'. I have endometriosis so anything penetrative is out of the question for me, so this was perfect. It was pretty easy to use - if you haven’t used one like this before it might take some getting used to, but that’s the fun right?