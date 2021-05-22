SEX DIARIES: 'I had sex with a total stranger in the sand dunes. It was the hottest of my life.'

"Come out with us," Sarah urged one Saturday night. "All of Ben’s cricket mates will be there!"

I had to admit the offer was pretty tempting. And her boyfriend Ben’s friends were exceptionally hard to resist.

So I dressed up for a night on the town and we met the guys at the boat harbour, with every intention of heading to a waterfront bar.

But then someone suggested we buy from the bottle shop, so we sat and drank on the boardwalk.

Ben's friends were definitely attractive. Checking them out was just what I needed.

As the sun set, I chatted to one guy after the next, before one particularly hot one pulled me aside.

His name was Nate, and he was tanned with messy blonde hair, dried out from too many days on the beach. Rippling forearms protruded from his white shirt, rolled up at the sleeves and unbuttoned just enough to get my blood racing.

He leaned back on the wooden railing as we talked, his eyes moving up and down my body.

Licking his lips, he raised a can of beer to his mouth - pausing to shoot me a suggestive smile - before taking a swig.

I was completely hooked. He could have said jump and I would have dived right into the ocean.

Reaching out, he took hold of my arm and pulled me towards him. Then he kissed me. Long and hard. Drawing back, his mouth moved to my ear.