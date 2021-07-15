Sarah Shahi has shared snippets of the Sex/Life script and it's hornier than we ever imagined.

The horniness of Netflix's Sex/Life truly knows no bounds.

The very randy series, which took the world by storm because of its... plot, is actually even steamier than we thought.

I SIMPLY DID NOT IMAGINE IT POSSIBLE.

Sarah Shahi, the actor behind the show's extremely... passionate main character Billie, has shared parts of the show's script on Instagram and yep, turns out every nitty gritty detail was laid out on paper.

"The difference with the sex scenes in this project was EVERYTHING was on the page," she wrote.

"Unlike other scripts that can be a bit more vague in their descriptions. This allowed for an emotional point of storytelling to happen THROUGH the sex scenes. Not just sex for shock value."

Look. I'm not sure how much 'emotional storytelling' I personally took from the show, but if she says so.

The first snippet she shared was from the show's second episode. The... pool scene. I'm sure you... recall.

The script sets the scene: synth-pop plays loudly over fragmented underwater shots of "a leg, toes, a belly, a bare ass, breasts and lips..."

"And finally, as we rise above the water, FACES - BILLIE and BRAD going at it in the pool. Again."