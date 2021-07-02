"Netflix's Sex/Life is appalling television. But at its core is a kernel of truth."

It’s 2021, and as clever, feminist women, we like to think we’re progressive. Yet, for the second time this year, many of us have lost our minds over another good-looking bad boy winking at us from our Netflix home screen.

I’m not mad at myself. I’m not even disappointed. Because hell, there’s honestly nothing else going on in my #lockdownlife, so bring on the terrible TV.

Of course, the TV show in question is Sex/Life; the porny and horny new drama that dropped on Netflix last weekend and has quickly made its way to the number one spot. For once, I jumped on a new show early (I’m usually horrifically late to the party) and am completely to blame for this terrible show blowing up every group chat I’m in.

Are we discussing our careers? Nope. Are we discussing the scary state of the political landscape? Absolutely not. What about even the #FreeBritney saga!? Not even a mention. What’s dominating every group chat is the monster cock that makes a FULL-FRONTAL appearance in this trashtastic new show*.

*For research purposes, it’s episode 3, at the 19:50 mark. You’re welcome.

Watch the trailer for Sex/Life. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

Sex/Life revolves around Billie, who is married to the lovely Cooper, and they live in the suburbs with their two children. Once upon a time, she had fabulous sex with a tall man named Brad, who decides he’d quite like to come back into her life to f*ck sh*t up after seeing her for the first time in eight years. And despite being a very clever lass, Billie lets him.

That’s the crux, but it’s the sex scenes that are getting the most attention. Probably because it’s literally the porn we continuously ask for, but PornHub doesn’t listen and instead offers us yet another video of a woman who has the athleticism and flexibility of an Olympian bouncing around on a dad-bod.

But just as I theorised with Bridgerton, I think most of the online commentary around Sex/Life is coming from a certain generation of women. While the 'Zoomers' or Gen Z are busy dancing on TikTok in their crocs and socks, it's the (hetero) women in their 30s and beyond who can't stop thinking about a certain sizeable shlong.