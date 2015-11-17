Would you talk to your three-year-old about sex?

Here’s yet another thing that we ‘should’ be doing as parents.

According to the Courier Mail, “Parents are being urged to talk with their children about sex from as young as three years old.” The article explains that parents should be more empowered to talk to three-year-olds to ten-year-olds about sex, same-sex relationships, sexuality, body parts, pregnancy and pornography.

As a member of the generation that was introduced to sex by that picture book ‘Where Did I Come From?’ (the most borrowed item in our school library), and as someone who was able to have a frank discussions about sex with my own parents, I can definitely see the value in early sex education.

When you tear away all the layers of titillation and marketing hype, sex is a simple fact of life. I agree with researchers who have found evidence that “open communication with children all the way through adolescence does actually reduce the likelihood of risky behaviour.”

But it’s not a subject I’m going to be bringing up as early as the age of three.

My son is approaching that age now. He is just learning to recite the words to his favourite Hairy Maclary book. He cries because he wants toast, then hurls the plate across the room when I bring it to him. For heaven’s sake, he hasn't even got full membership of Team Potty Trained yet.

The other night he looked down and said to me, “Mummy! My penis! It keeps getting bigger!” And then we ran out to show Daddy this amazing phenomenon.

But what was I supposed to say? “Darling, that’s preparing you for when you grow up. One day you’ll introduce it to a nice girl’s special lady parts!”

