A real-life relationship and choreographed sex scenes: 12 things you didn't know about Sex Education.

After a long wait, the third season of Sex Education has finally landed on our screens.

And although it’s been less than a week since Netflix released the new season, it’s safe to say fans have absolutely devoured the comedy-drama series.

Starring Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, and Gillian Anderson, the sex-positive series is loved among fans for exploring all the awkward intimacies of sexuality, identity, and relationships.

And season three is doing just that.

Watch the trailer for Sex Education season three below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

As the new season dominates Netflix, here are 12 things you didn't know about Sex Education.

The show was inspired by John Hughes' iconic movies.

Although Sex Education covers contemporary storylines, the comedy-drama has a retro feel.

While the students in the series use smart phones, the cars, costumes, and household appliances seen in the show hail from the 1970s to the 1990s, giving the series a timeless feel.

The retro and colourful vibes in Sex Education were partly inspired by John Hughes' iconic movies from the 1980s, including The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles.

Speaking of John Hughes, the Netflix series took inspiration from The Breakfast Club in season two, when Maeve, Aimee, Ola, Lily, Viv and Olivia were forced to spend detention together in the library.

Image: Netflix.