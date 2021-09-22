We need to talk about the "flying poo scene" in Sex Education season three.

FYI: This article contains spoilers about Sex Education season three.

Poo is really having a pop culture moment.

First, it provided us one of the biggest shocks of the prestigious, topical, ridiculous series The White Lotus, and now, everybody's least favourite bodily function is back with a scene in Netflix's brilliant third season of Sex Education, that is so wild it causes stomach-cramping (in a good way).

If you have watched the highly anticipated season three, the entirety of which dropped onto Netflix on September 17, you'll know what I'm talking about.

It's about a scene in episode five, when the students of Moordale High are on a school trip to France. It involves a bus, a clogged toilet, a sock, a very angry French family, their car and... window wipers.

And it's probably the funniest thing I have ever seen on a TV show.

Watch: The Sex Education season three trailer. Post continues below video.



Video via Netflix.

I guess, first of all, I feel the need to make it clear that I am not usually... big on toilet humour. Ok, well, sometimes it's funny. But not... all the time. Look. I just don't want anyone painting me with any weird brushes okay.

Poo is almost always gross, but when it's being flung out of the door of a moving bus in a show that can so perfectly straddle the line between outlandish and grotesque, I think it's also bloody hilarious.

I was actually laughing out loud. Loling, for real. Tears in my eyes, stomach pain level wheezing.

The upbeat French soundtrack. The claustrophobic close-up shots of Rahim panicking. The banging on the door and threat of being caught. The French child smiling with her toy bunny before a literal sh*t smacks their windscreen.

It's just so bloody funny.

It's the most extreme example of what makes Sex Education so entertaining.

The show has used absurdity plenty of times before: the way Eric's "wash your hands, you dirty pig!" line took the internet by storm when season two was released is an example, as are the many hilariously inappropriate song choices of the Moordale choir.