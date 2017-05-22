Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. ‘Sex-crazed’ teacher who sent nude photos to her students sentenced to just two years behind bars.

Former Ontario teacher Jaclyn McLaren sentenced to 2 years in federal

institution for sexual exploitation. BG: https://t.co/iNZPQgeymM — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) May 19, 2017

A ‘sex-crazed’ teacher in Canada has been sentenced to two years in prison after she plead guilty to seven sex-related charges last week, CTV News Toronto reports.

Married French teacher, 36-year-old Jaclyn McLaren, originally faced 42 charges involving eight boys as young as 13-years-old. Six of the boys involved were students she taught at the elementary school where she worked.

The court heard that in 2013, McLaren’s bosses warned her against using social media to ‘befriend’ her students. She soon began sending some of them naked photos, as well as videos of her breasts and vagina.

In 2014, she “purchased beer and consumed it with two boys, then engaged in sexual activity with them in her vehicle,” the court heard.

The court also heard that the teacher gave oral sex to the two students separately and also received images of their genitals. She also had intercourse with another boy in the home she shared with her husband just after he turned 18.

During her trial, McLaren claimed she was not aware the boys were minors, but it was found she did not take the “necessary steps to confirm their age”.

Police began investigating the teacher in 2016 after a parent of one of her victims became suspicious about the nature of the teacher’s relationship with their son.

“Not once did it cross my mind that I would be delivering my son to a predator. I’m completely disgusted. It sickens me,” a mother of one of the teacher’s victims said after the verdict.

Jaclyn McLaren pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to people under 18 and people under 16.