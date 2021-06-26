SEX DIARIES: Blow jobs on Zoom and quickies at lunch. Remote working transformed our sex life.

The following contains explicit content.



Scott pushed me down onto his bed, pinning me underneath him.

His bodyweight pressed into me. He brought his lips so close to mine, and I could feel his breath.

But still, Scott didn’t kiss me.

He ran his hands down my body and squeezed my boobs tightly. My body reacted instinctively, drawing into him. My pelvic bone jutted into his groin.

I needed him inside me so badly, I physically ached.

But still, he didn't kiss me!

My frustration grew, and I wriggled underneath him. Every nerve ending was on edge, and I felt delirious with anticipation.

I gazed up into his clear blue eyes, willing him to put his mouth on mine.

It was all becoming too much to bear when suddenly he closed the gap between us, and I felt his tongue pushing its way into my mouth.

Pulling me into him, I lost myself in the moment.

But then I caught sight of the time on my laptop screen.

"S**t," I sighed.

It was 10am and time for my first Zoom meeting of the day. Reluctantly, I released myself from Scott's grip and went to work.

Ever since COVID has forced us to work from home, Scott and I have certainly made the most of it. We have sex most mornings, right up until one of us is due on a work call.

And on our 'lunch break', we'd often fall back into bed too.

Working from home has made our sex life the hottest it has ever been.