There will never be a show quite like Sex and the City.

From the pink cosmos to first conversations about masturbation we'd ever seen on screen, the series was a defining show in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Now, 17 after the show wrapped up and 11 years after the second film hit cinemas, Sex and the City is officially being revived.

The reboot series, which will be titled And Just Like That... is returning for 10, half-hour episodes on HBO Max.

While Kim Cattrall won't be returning her role of Samantha, we're still pretty damn excited to see Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon back on our screens.

As we eagerly wait for the reboot series, here are 12 things you probably didn't know about Sex and the City.

1. Kim Cattrall turned down the role of Samantha three times.

We can't imagine anyone playing Samantha other than Kim Cattrall. But the actress wasn't originally sold on the idea.

In fact, Cattrall turned down the role not once, not twice, but three times because of concerns she had with her age.

"I think I was scared," she told Piers Morgan on Life Stories.

"I think that at 41, I didn't know if I could pull it off. I just felt I didn't want to put myself out there and be ridiculed."

"40 now seems so young but then, there is ageism everywhere - not just in Hollywood - and this sort of thing about being an older woman and preying on younger men."

2. Kristin Davis was originally asked to read for the role of Carrie.

Yep, Kristin Davis could have been the face of Carrie Bradshaw instead of Charlotte York Goldenblatt.

The show's creator, Darren Star, asked Davis to read for Carrie while Sarah Jessica Parker was still considering playing the role.

But according Sex and the City and Us, Davis wasn't a fan of the way Carrie was described as having "the body of Heather Locklear and the mind of Dorothy Parker".