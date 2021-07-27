Where are they now? The kids from Sex and the City, 17 years later.

Seventeen years after the conclusion of the TV show, and 11 years after the second film, Sex and the City is finally returning to our screens.

The much loved series is returning for a "new chapter" in a 10-episode reboot titled: And Just Like That.

The reboot will follow characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series, won't be returning for the reboot.

Speaking to TVLine, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys shared that there will be a reasonable explanation as to why Samantha isn't appearing on the show.

"Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave," he said.

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life."

Despite Samantha's absence, it's believed many supporting characters from the original series will reappear in the reboot.

In fact, older versions of Charlotte and Miranda's kids have even been spotted during filming in New York City.

As we wait for the reboot to reach our screens, we decided to find out what the kids from the original series are doing now.

Here's what we found:

Lily Goldenblatt

Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Lily Goldenblatt in Sex and the City. Image: HBO.