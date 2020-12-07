‘A cognitive annihilation of my 15yo brain.’ What it’s really like to give evidence as a victim.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Last week, the break down of the alleged victim in the Jarryd Hayne rape trial made headlines. The woman was crying while in the witness box, as she argued that certain details she was being pressed on while giving evidence were unrelated to the case.

"It is irrelevant, you are making me look stupid and look like an idiot — he f***ing knows what I f***ing said," the woman said in court.

"No means f***ing no."

When the judge afforded her a break, she walked past Hayne on the way out and said "you f***ing piece of shit".

Pushing an alleged victim to breaking point is a regular occurrence for defence counsel. One person who knows how it feels is former St Kevin’s student Paris Street.

In 2013, Paris Street was a Year 8 student and a promising runner. His coach was Peter Kehoe, himself a St Kevin’s old boy who had been coaching at the school for decades.

In October 2014 Peter Kehoe was charged with grooming for sexual conduct with a child under the age of 16. At the time, Paris' case was not made public because he was a child. But this year, he decided to tell his story to ABC’s Four Corners.

Paris Street was groomed by an athletic coach at St Kevin’s College. Post continues below video.

Paris was only 15 years old when he gave evidence at Kehoe’s trial. The coach was found guilty and sentenced to a community corrections order and was placed on the sex offenders register.

Investigative journalist Louise Milligan, author of Witness: An Investigation into the Brutal Cost of Seeking Justice, says Paris described the trial as “a cognitive annihilation of my 15-year-old brain”.

Speaking to Mamamia’s daily news podcast ‘The Quicky,’ Milligan said: “He went home after his evidence that day and punched holes in the wall...