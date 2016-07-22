Seven Year Switch's Jackie and Tim reveal how they hooked up. It's crazier than we expected.

Seven Year Switch‘s Jackie and Tim have revealed how their relationship first blossomed as they celebrate their four-year anniversary.

Responding to a fan’s question on how the pair met, Jackie detailed how she first started talking to Tim in the fitness assessment room at the gym they both ended up working at.

“Tim had a big cheesy grin and a twinkle in his eye and asked about my new role in the club,” Jackie wrote.

Tim then organised work drinks, aka an excuse to get close to Jackie. And she said she was “definitely the first to RSVP”.

She described how after a few drinks at Melbourne’s Hotel Windsor on Chapel st, Tim picked her up and threw her over his shoulder caveman-style (and definitely Tim-style).

“I squealed to put me down and said, ‘if you want to hook up, stop making it so obvious in front of the other work people!! They can’t know!!’ We both waited and waited until the very last person left the party and then pretty much spent every day and night together going forward until the show,” she wrote.