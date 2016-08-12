Seven Year Switch's Tim is really regretting that tattoo he got with Tallena.

After less than six months of living with his freshly inked tattoo, it looks like Seven Year Switch‘s Tim might be having some regrets about his spur of the moment decision.

Seen visiting a tattoo removal clinic in their new home town on the Gold Coast, Tim’s fiancee Jackie confirmed to news.com.au that the pair had received a quote for removing the tattoo, but said no action has been taken as yet.

Jackie was not at all happy with Tim. Post continues after video…

As viewers of the controversial Channel 7 show will remember, Tim got a set of red and black dice tattooed on his foot during his separation period from Jackie. His switch partner, Tallena, also got a tattoo on her foot, opting for an eternity symbol.

When Jackie learned of the tattoo session through Tallena she was less than thrilled.