Behold, one of the most embarrassingly ugly couple fights to happen on Australian TV.

If Seven Year Switch‘s Michael and Kaitlyn are learning anything from the “switch therapy” experiment, it’s certainly not how to argue effectively.

The couple had one of the most embarrassing screaming matches seen on reality TV during Monday night’s episode – and it started with food-shaming.

Returning from a swim at a secluded creek where they’d both stripped off to swim while on a trip away in the Northern Territory, the pair were trapped in a car on their way back to the airport.

Listen: The Binge discusses this season of Seven Year Switch.





When personal trainer Michael complained about a lack of healthy food options and being forced to get a burger, Kaitlyn accused him of not living the healthy life he’s promoting.

This arced up Michael who food-shamed the American for her copious consumption of bagels and Red Bulls.

“You have, like, three a day. And then you have, like, three coffees. And then you have cream cheese,” he taunted.

“Yeah, well, you have coffee. And you had a burger and fries. Don’t preach to me on healthy eating,” responded.