Seth Rogen just shared details of the weirdest night he spent with Tom Cruise, and more in Celeb in 5.

Rogen then brought up Cruise's infamous Oprah couch-jumping moment, asking the actor "Big Pharma made you jump on Oprah’s couch?"

But Cruise claimed that the footage was supposedly edited "to make it look so much worse than it was. They do that all the time. You should see what they do to my friend Louis Farrakhan!"

When Apatow brought up that Farrakhan had a history of making anti-Semitic comments, Cruse argued that he was "great".

"See, that’s the media," he explained.

"They’re distorting all of it! Take my religion, for example — Scientology. They make it seem soooo f**king different than it is! If you just gave me like an hour to tell you about it, you’d be like, ‘No f**king way?! That’s what Scientology is?! No f**king way!!’ In just one hour I could completely change your minds!!"

However, neither Rogen nor Apatow took him up on the offer.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat to reality TV star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel about surviving fame, her new TV show and the moment that drove her to almost quit her current gig. Post continues below.

2. Bethanny Frankel is genuinely confused by Kyle and Jackie O’s enormous salaries.

It's no secret Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson take home a big ol' salary.

But it was certainly news to multimedia mogul and Former Real Housewives of New York star, Bethanny Frankel.

During an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show earlier today, the 50-year-old asked why Jackie O was so rich after Kyle said she had no other business interests or investments besides the show.

"Bethenny's who you should look up to, Jackie," said Kyle. "You're a very rich woman, but you have no other options going on."

"I just do the radio show, you're right," said Jackie.

Bethenny then asked, "Well, why is Jackie so rich if she doesn't do anything?"

"I do this show," Jackie replied, before Kyle jumped in, "And she gets paid millions and millions of dollars. I'm not joking."