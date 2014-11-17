The most popular show in the world right now isn't on TV.

By KATE LEAVER

You may have heard a perfectly rational friend or acquaintance say something like this recently: “I’m so obsessed with Serial, I can’t even talk right now.”

Or maybe: “Get back to me when you’ve listened to all 8 episodes of Serial, and you’ve decided whether Adnan did it or not.”

You probably thought to yourself…

What is this “Serial” and why has my perfectly rational friend or acquaintance lost his or her mind over the whole thing?

I’m so glad you asked.

Serial is the most riveting true crime show on the planet, you need to get into it immediately. The twist? It’s NOT. ON. TELEVISION.

Serial is a podcast, so you can download it onto your phone and listen to it goddamn everywhere (which is the beauty of podcasts). Once you’ve listened to a few episodes and you’re hooked, you will live your life Thursday to Thursday, counting down the hours till you can listen to the next episode.

It’s hosted and produced by journalist Sarah Koenig (who I want to be when I grow up), a producer on the podcast This American Life. She’s been investigating a real murder case for a full year, and her total obsession with it is contagious. Every episode, she presents more evidence and invites you to try and work out whether this dude called Adnan is guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend.

Sarah Koenig.

Wait, so it’s just audio? Like the olden days, when we huddled around the wireless?

Well, yeah. Except podcasts are portable, so you can listen to them on the treadmill or in the car or while you’re baking cupcakes. Podcasts are having a renaissance right now, listening to the radio is cool again, and you need to get on board.

More than 1.2 million people listen to each episode of Serial, and it’s growing.

Yeah, alright, fine, I’m interested. So tell me about this Adnan guy?

OK, so Sarah Koenig received an email some time ago, urging her to look into the case of Adnan Syed — a young man who had been convicted of murdering a beautiful, smart, sweet girl called Hae Min Lee in 1999. Hae Min Lee dated Adnan Syed in high school, and her body was found in a nearby marsh after she was declared missing.