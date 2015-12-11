It's back: Serial season two has begun.

The podcast that had the world captivated is back.

The first episode of Serial season two was put up overnight, and people were so excited the podcast’s website couldn’t handle it.

But don’t worry, it works now.

While the wildly successful first season of Serial dealt with Adnan Syed’s conviction for the murder of Hae-Min Lee this season will focus on the case of US soldier Bowe Bergdahl.

It’s been a long time between seasons, with the first one wrapping almost a year ago. In that time, podcasts have exploded, with yours truly- Mamamia – starting it’s own network of shows. (Less murder and intrigue, though, and more chat).

But back to Serial. Bergdahl was captured by the Taliban after leaving his base in Afghanistan in 2009, and was swapped for five Guantanamo Bay prisoners in 2014.

But he has since been charged with desertion, his case dividing public opinion.

ugh can the school day be over so i can go listen to serial — Brittany Schray (@brittanyschray) December 10, 2015

It’s a completely different focus for Serial, which chose a largely unknown case for its first season. Bergdahl’s story has been in the news for over a year, and there are charges pending.

Serial’s host, Sarah Koenig, has previously said that she doesn’t think fans of season one will be excited about season two.

“We’re really not planning on having the same response that we had in season one and frankly, we’re really totally okay with that,” she said earlier this year.

But the new season is already riling some of Bergdahl’s former comrades who are not happy about the choice of story.