Serena Williams just confirmed her pregnancy in the most moving way.

Just a week after she announced she was 20 weeks pregnant with her first child, Serena Williams has given the world another glimpse of her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old – who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – shared the image on Instagram, penning an emotional tribute to her unborn baby.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” she captioned the image.

“You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you… once again today.

“From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. – Your Mommy”

The image comes as the 23-time Grand Slam winner – who was two months pregnant when she won the Australian Open earlier in 2017 – reclaimed the number one ranking on the WTA Tour for the eighth time in her career.