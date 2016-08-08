Serena Williams' great advice for Aussie swimmer sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell.

Over the weekend a couple of Aussie sisters made history at the Rio Olympics.

Aside from breaking the standing world record as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team, Cate and Bronte Campbell also became the first Australian sisters to win gold in the same event.

It was a dream come true 15 years in the making for the Brisbane siblings to stand side-by-side on the poolside podium, but later in the week the two will likely go head-to-head inthe 50m and 100m freestyle finals.

So proud of these girls. Handled the pressure & delivered on the biggest stage in the world! #OurTeam pic.twitter.com/ApVrub0iQE — Australian Swim Team (@DolphinsAUS) August 7, 2016

World tennis number one Serena Williams is no stranger to the pangs of sibling rivalry in the sporting arena.

Having downed her sister Venus in eight grand slam tournaments, she knows all too well that sometimes winning has to come at a family member’s expense.

Fresh from the court after ending Aussie Daria Gavrilova’s Olympic dream, the gold medallist doled out some golden advice for the Campbell sisters when a journalist told her about them.

“Are they competing against each other? What sport?,” Williams asked.