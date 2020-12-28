When I had my first kid, a neighbour told me that once you get used to one phase, your child will throw you for a loop and enter a whole new phase. The lesson: don’t get too comfortable because it’s going to turn upside-down again.

The same can be said for separation and divorce.

In August I told Joseph that I wanted a divorce. He flipped out. He cried. A lot. He got angry.

I proposed a Parenting Marriage, which is separation but staying under one roof for the sake of the kids. We’ve worked with a divorce counsellor and amazingly, things seemed to be working out. A new financial strategy with a division of accounts and new credit cards was made. I thought we were even ready to tell our friends.

I was wrong.

Don’t text while sedated.

When talking about either of us dating in the future, Joseph insists he isn’t dateable. He says he can’t pick up women on dates with his generic Hyundai. I told him to buy whatever car he wanted. He picked on parts of his appearance. I told him to get hair transplant surgery.

Is it normal for wives to work on making their husbands more desirable for other women? I need him to rebound from our marriage and get it on with someone else. I’ll be his pimp if that’s what it takes.

Today is my husband’s hair transplant surgery. Joseph loathes any kind of physical pain and regretted putting the deposit down. Even before splitting up, we rarely communicated during the day. Being indoors in the same house for months means we text between rooms more often than we speak. I figured the only message I would receive would be when it was time to pick him up.

Nope. Instead, he sent me the following bursts of texts:

I know I’m super on drugs right now but please don’t leave me

You are the greatest thing to happen to me

And I also felt I never deserved you

I love you more than anything

I just want to be loved by you

I’m sorry I’m sorry

I’m crying