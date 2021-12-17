Everything you need to know about Selling Tampa, Netflix's new Selling Sunset spin-off.

Move over Selling Sunset.

There's a new reality TV show in town, and it promises double the drama of its Oppenheim Group counterparts.

Selling Tampa is Netflix's newest luxury real estate series that follows the lives of the all-female, all-black realtors of Allure Realty in Tampa, Florida.

Made by the creators of Selling Sunset, you can expect all the juicy gossip you might find on Sunset Boulevard - only transported to the Sunshine Coast.

Here's everything you need to know before you dive into the series this weekend.

When will Selling Tampa be on Netflix?

It's streaming now.

All eight episodes dropped onto Netflix on Wednesday, December 15. That's perfect timing for your Christmas bingeing needs.

Each episode runs at 45 minutes.

Where can we find the cast on Instagram?

Sharelle Rosado

Sharelle Rosado is the founder and CEO of Allure Realty. She started the company back in 2019 hoping to empower minority women.

She's also a mum-of-four, with one more on the way.