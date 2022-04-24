"Is this the end for Christine?" 9 things we learnt from Selling Sunset season 5.

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season five of Selling Sunset.

This post also deals with the topic of miscarriage and stillbirth and might be triggering for some readers.

Selling Sunset is back!

The Oppenheim Group are on our screens again and there are plenty of plotlines to unpack.

The hit Netflix series has become a sensation across the world, thanks to mesmerising multi-million dollar mansions, glamorous cast members and lots of drama.

The show was released this week, so of course, we spent our weekend watching the entirety of season five - and we were left with lots of questions. And in a Selling Sunset first, there is a reunion special on the horizon...

So without further ado, here's everything we've learned since watching season five of Selling Sunset.

Watch: Selling Sunset season five trailer. Post continues below.

1. Inside Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship.

When season five commenced, viewers were immediately introduced to the relationship between Chrishell and Jason. The pair were together for over five months last year, and when they 'hard launched' the relationship on Instagram, the entertainment world went wild.

And there was plenty of love to see on screen in season five.

But by the final episodes, things were unravelling.

Jason confirmed the split on his Instagram Stories in December 2021, writing: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another."

Chrishell gave a bit more insight into why they split, saying it was their feelings about having kids that was the catalyst.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."