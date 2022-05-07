Chrishell's dating G Flip and a new show: The 10 biggest moments from the Selling Sunset reunion.

After another drama-filled season, the cast of Selling Sunset has returned for their first reunion.

In the special, which aired on Netflix on Friday, the agents, brokers and Romain sat down with Queer Eye's Tan France to unpack season five and discuss life, relationships and friendships post-filming. And there were some serious bombshells dropped.

Here are the 10 biggest moments from the Selling Sunset reunion.

1. Chrishell is officially dating G Flip.

After months of speculation, Chrishell Stause confirmed her relationship with Australian singer G Flip during the reunion special.

When host Tan France asked the reality star, 40, if she was dating anyone, Chrishell spoke publicly about the 27-year-old musician, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, for the first time.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip," Chrishell said, before explaining she "was probably as surprised as anyone".