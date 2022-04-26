"Are they doing this on purpose?" 5 major editing fails from Selling Sunset we need to talk about immediately.

Selling Sunset is the perfect mix between impeccable real estate and the juiciest of drama.

However, what's a good show without a few *fake* storylines? Or perhaps, scenes?

Well, thanks to a fair few editing faux pas, the Netflix real estate show has made these fakies incredibly easy to spot.

Watch the Season 5 trailer for Selling Sunset. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

We're not sure why, but it just kept happening, again and again.

So, here are five major edit fails from Selling Sunset that we need to talk about. Immediately.

When producers switched out a TV... for flowers?

Honestly? Just bizarre. Image: Netflix.