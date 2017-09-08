The woman who sold everything so she can travel for the next 10 years.

For 32 years, Kashlee Kucheran’s focus was on the tangible.

Things she could touch, buy, invest in. Things she thought would make her happier. Money. Her work. The rat race.

The 32-year-old, who is based in British Columbia in Canada, was living a life that was filled with stuff. And a lot of it.

“A few years ago, I was a realtor, and yes, literally doing the exact opposite of what I preach now… putting people into houses. I was making great money but I was completely and utterly unhappy,” she tells Mamamia.

“In fact, I started to buy things in order to fill that void that I felt with everyday life. And I am not just talking about a few pairs of shoes. I built a 3000sq ft house, bought two cars and started filling every corner with overpriced and unneeded items that were still not making me happy.”

Her now-husband Trevor was working 15 hour days, and they were both “overworked, burnt out and just trying to get through each day”.

“We made really good money, but we spent it just as fast, and even started to rack up credit card debt.”

When Kucheran met her husband, their mindsets began to change. Maybe there is more to life than work? Maybe they only have an illusion of what success looks like, and that illusion is just that?

“I gave up my real estate licence and started making plans for us to see the world together. We started travelling any spare second we could, which even included a six month adventure in Ecuador. But there were still a few things in the way, namely the mortgage, the bills, and all the crap we had collected over the years.