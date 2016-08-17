If your copy of 'Harry Potter' contains this typo, you could be sitting on a fortune.

There may be nothing more magical than Harry Potter — but stumbling into a huge pile of cash certainly comes close.

A rare first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the beloved series, is expected to fetch up to $43,000 (AUD) at a UK auction this November.

The book isn’t signed. It’s not in mint condition. In fact, the book actually holds one very small flaw.

On page 53 of this particular version, the item of “1 wand” is repeated twice in Harry’s list of Hogwarts school supplies. It’s believed there are 500 first editions of the book containing this rather lucrative typo.

I found a typo in the first Harry Potter book! "1 wand" is listed twice. @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/mF5cDgN8jT — akira (@thepriceofsalt) September 1, 2014

Matthew Haley of Bonhams’ Head of Books and Manuscripts — the English auction house where the book will be sold — told The Independent the iconic status of J.K. Rowling’s series justified its fanfare.

“As the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has a special place in the affections of the millions of readers across the world,” he said.

“The proof reading error about the wand in the first edition has, of course, become a treasured piece of Harry Potter arcana.”

This is not the first time a copy of Harry Potter has caught the eye of auctioneers.

According to AbeBooks, a hardback copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, published by Bloomsbury and featuring Harry standing at the front of the Hogwarts express, could be worth up to AU $76,000.

A first-edition Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in hardback could also bring up to AU$12,500.

What are you waiting for? Pull out the box of books and remember… PAGE 53!

