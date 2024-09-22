Selena Gomez chose to share her fertility struggles with the world. Somehow, she's still being criticised.

Recently, Selena Gomez opened up about her fertility struggles. In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier in September, Gomez revealed that she will be unable to carry her own children when she's ready to become a mother. And it resonated around the world.

"I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," she said, "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Watch Selena Gomez with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Article continues after video.

"It's not necessarily the way I envisioned it," Gomez continued. "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I'm in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be mums. I'm one of those people. I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

With one in six people being affected by infertility around the world, according to WHO, this candid admission from such a high-profile celebrity struck a chord with many people.

One user commented on an Instagram post about the story from ABC News, "Good on her for opening up about a sensitive topic in a public forum. There are lots of women who will feel more 'seen' as a result. However her journey looks. I hope she enjoys parenthood when it happens."