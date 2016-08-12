Selena Gomez proves she's the perfect role model for young girls.

I went to a Selena Gomez concert two nights ago, and I still can’t hear properly. Because it turns out the sound of thousands of pre-teen girls screaming is actually quite loud. Who knew?

While I was mostly distracted by the need to dance and click along to Selena’s biggest hits (don’t deny you’ve belted out Hands To Myself or Kill ‘Em With Kindness while driving to work in the car!), there was something else that struck me mid-concert: Selena Gomez is a great role model for our younger girls.

Such a memorable show in Sydney tonight.. I’ll never forget this one. Thanks for singing along with me-woke up with a sore throat ???? I LOVE U — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 9, 2016

Sure, there was plenty of hair-flipping and costume changes and admittedly, a few sexy dance moves. But Selena Gomez is a positive force in the pop music world, and she’s much more than Taylor Swift’s bestie, or Justin Bieber’s ex. Surrounded by girls who were more than half my age (yes, I did feel old at times, but mostly I had come down with a hard case of YOLO), I overheard a lot of them professing their love for the 24-year-old singer.