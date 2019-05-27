"They drain the public school system": 3 parents and a teacher on selective high schools.

Academic, sporting and performance focused selective high schools only admit the very best students based on results from an entrance exam.

With every year group made up of the brightest and most engaged children, what does that mean for them and the students left behind in Australia’s public school system?

Mamamia spoke to three parents and a teacher to find out more:

Michelle, mum-of-two.

A selective school graduate of twenty years, Michelle speaks fondly of her time at high school, but is unsure what she will do when her children get to Year 5.

“I had a great experience at my selective high school. I had good teachers and a good bunch of friends,” Michelle tells Mamamia.

“I was shocked to discover however at my 20 year school reunion, that many of my fellow year group felt negatively towards the school. They said they would never send their own children into a selective school environment.”

Michelle describes how many of them still remembered feeling de-motivated by being in such a competitive environment.

“There were a lot of ‘Type A’ personalities trying to bump along together and they ended up with a warped sense of what was ‘good enough’. Essentially, they were all good enough but found it hard to stand out. Many of them recalled eating disorders and feeling anxious.”

Something else Michelle remembers as a selective school student was the long daily commute.

“Like many of my cohort, I had to get a bus to school and because of the long daily commute I had to give up all my after-school activities.

“The focus was all about homework and as a parent now I will be factoring this in. I want my children to stay active in their hobbies and pursuits outside of school for as long as possible.”