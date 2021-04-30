After watching this ground-breaking new series, you'll never ask "why didn't she leave" again.

This post deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

Domestic abuse is rife within Australia, a terrifying issue made all the more complicated by the fact that so many stories remain hidden. This country is facing a domestic abuse epidemic that shows no signs of slowing down.

On average, one woman a week is killed by a current or former partner in Australia, and well over three million adults and children are victims of domestic abuse.

Behind these sobering figures are a series of stories and faces of everyday Australians, many of whom will never have their voices heard.

Unearthing these hidden stories is the premise behind the new SBS documentary See What You Made Me Do, a landmark three-part series hosted by Jess Hill, a Walkley-award winning investigative journalist and author who has been reporting exclusively on domestic abuse since 2014.

In the documentary, which will air during Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month in Australia, Hill speaks with domestic abuse survivors who describe how abusive behaviours can shift and evolve, with violence only one element among many that these victims can face.

The documentary also speaks to domestic abuse perpetrators and people working with them to curb their behaviours.

As Hill travels across Australia, she also shines a light on much-needed innovations with the power to make a seismic difference to curbing the domestic abuse epidemic facing our country.

Without change, the current domestic abuse crisis will continue to tightly grip Australia, with more devastating consequences. We are not even halfway through 2021 and yet the list of women whose lives have been lost to domestic abuse continues to grow. Now, more than ever, we must do more than look at the daily headlines and shake our heads in sadness.

This is exactly why See What You Made Me Do feels as much like a battle cry as it does a documentary, one that will provide a much-needed understanding of the national crisis Australia currently finds itself enveloped in.

This year there is already a feeling of change in the air, a rejection of the idea that more deaths can go unnoticed and that stories of domestic abuse and assault can go untold.

In March of this year, tens of thousands of people turned out to marches across Australia, protesting against the sexual abuse and harassment of women in the country.

As See What You Made Me Do so powerfully points out, there is still more work to be done, and as Jess Hill urgently notes with 'millions of Australians [who] have been subjected to domestic abuse and coercive control, the time to confront it is now.'

The strength of See What You Made Me Do is that it delivers important statistics and examples of how domestic abuse is seen and reported in Australia, while also putting human faces and stories at the heart of the documentary.

In episode one, viewers are introduced to domestic abuse survivor Jessica Nitschke, an independent career woman, who, alongside her mother, tells her story of being trapped in a debilitating relationship. One where she was targeted and then sexually and emotionally abused by a man she met on a dating app.