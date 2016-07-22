The 6 secrets you don't know about IKEA.

At the very least, you’ve bought a bookshelf from IKEA. Most likely, three quarters of your home is IKEA furniture. Absolutely definitely, without question, you’ve gotten into an argument with your partner about the assembling instructions and hurled abuse at the allen key.

I hate you allen key. Image: iStock

You may believe to know everything there is to know about IKEA… especially after wandering the aisles getting lost for eight hours inside the store (note to self: never take the short cut).

We bet you don’t know these IKEA secrets though…

1. IKEA is an acronym.

Sure, you just thought someone sat on the caps lock button when they came up with the name, but it actually stands for Ingvar Kamprad (the founder’s name) Elmtaryd Agunnaryd (where he comes from). Kamprad is now 90 and retired. He started IKEA when he was 17 and it is now worth an estimated $14 billion according to News.com.au.