There’s a reason your best friend never posts you on their socials.

Do you have a friend who never posts about you on their social media? Like, they post about other things and other people… just never you?

You might be the 'secret mistress friend'.

Coined by TikTokker Lucy, in a video she posted that is now sitting on more than 700,000 views, the 'secret mistress friend' is the person who is always there for their friend 24/7 but doesn't fit into the friend's lifestyle or "aesthetic", and as a result, is never mentioned, posted about our celebrated online.

Speaking the Mamamia, Lucy said that she came up with the term 'secret mistress friend' after she realised that she was being "hidden".

"The people nearest to me used social media quite often and would share their lives online. Over time, I started to realise that, while I was a part of my friends' lives, I was nowhere to be seen on their social media."

She went on to say, "I've had deep conversations, holidays, hot girl walks and big life events with these people, and sometimes there were even nice photos taken that just were never made public. I felt as if I was being 'hidden' from their highlights reel and the closest thing I could relate to was being a 'mistress.'"

Now, I have a confession that I was too ashamed to share with Lucy directly. I have secret mistress friends. I, of course, don't call them that, but I do have friends that I don't post about or mention on my social platforms.